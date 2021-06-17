Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after buying an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.