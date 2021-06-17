Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.89 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.