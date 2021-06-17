Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $149.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

