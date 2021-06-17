Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.56. 193,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

