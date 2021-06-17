Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.57. 609,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

