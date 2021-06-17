Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,074 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.