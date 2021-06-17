Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,656. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.