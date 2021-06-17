Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 15,143 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 23,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

