Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 6,892 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

