Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,739. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.