CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 651,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

