CarLotz (LOTZ) and The Competition Critical Contrast

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CarLotz to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CarLotz alerts:

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarLotz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% CarLotz Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million -$3.54 million -2.48 CarLotz Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 4.45

CarLotz’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CarLotz and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarLotz Competitors 225 1112 1347 46 2.44

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.19%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 6.59%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz’s competitors have a beta of 4.00, meaning that their average share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarLotz competitors beat CarLotz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.