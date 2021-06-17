Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 77,063 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,369,838 shares of company stock worth $89,660,768. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

