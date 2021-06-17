Carlson Capital L P Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.00 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

