Carlson Capital L P Invests $5.32 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

