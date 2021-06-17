Carlson Capital L P Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 73,650 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.