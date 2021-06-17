Carlson Capital L P Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

