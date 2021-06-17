Carlson Capital L P Sells 11,739 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $682.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $671.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

