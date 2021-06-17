Carlson Capital L P Sells 159,693 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 159,693 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

NYSE BBY opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

