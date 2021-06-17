Carlson Capital L P Takes $3.99 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,816,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,832,000 after purchasing an additional 616,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

