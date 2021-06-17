Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,422,000 after buying an additional 237,832 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $18,009,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 569.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

