Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 5.1%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 3,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 384,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $20,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

