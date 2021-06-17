Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

