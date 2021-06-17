Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Carry has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $60.44 million and approximately $815,374.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042357 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

