Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 6.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

CVNA traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.72. 77,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,903 shares of company stock worth $329,624,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

