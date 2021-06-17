Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

NYSE CVNA opened at $279.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.03. Carvana has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,224,903 shares of company stock worth $329,624,896. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

