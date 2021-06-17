Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Amcor by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 408,287 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 278,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.61. 40,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

