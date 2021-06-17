Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $128.74. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,261. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

