Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

