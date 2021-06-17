Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded up $21.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,436.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,326.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

