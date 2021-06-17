Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 1,994,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

