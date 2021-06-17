Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $105.82. 889,087 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85.

