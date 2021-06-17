Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.72 and a 12 month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

