Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 161,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.91. 23,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.80. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.