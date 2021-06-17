Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194,841 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,156,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 18,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,900. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

