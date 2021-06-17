Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $71,938,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.28. 7,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

