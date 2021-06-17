Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.59. 2,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,572 shares of company stock worth $10,423,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

