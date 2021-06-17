Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,088 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

