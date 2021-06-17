Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.