Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,851 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,532. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.