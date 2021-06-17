Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,206 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $163.93. 110,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

