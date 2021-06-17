Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 113.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 135.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 134,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,094. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.