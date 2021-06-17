Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.27. 9,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

