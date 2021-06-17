Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.10. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.94.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

