Casino Betting Coin Price Reaches $0.0611 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $43,140.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

