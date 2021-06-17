CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.48. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

