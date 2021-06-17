CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $217,872.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.62 million and $217,872.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00763673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042283 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.