Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.85

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $14.40. Cellectis shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 254,239 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.