Celo Price Hits $2.67 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00007096 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $657.32 million and $34.58 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00140455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00179949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.00898489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,733.42 or 1.00097951 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

