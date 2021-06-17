Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 10,592 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.